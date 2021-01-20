Pictured: Broadwater’s Haley Nalls with the put back Tuesday night against the Atlantic Shores Seahawks.

.

Broadwater Academy basketball pulled off another sweep of a conference opponent Tuesday evening.

The boys defeated the top ranked Atlantic Shores team 63-52 in Chesapeake. The Vikings were led by Clay Wardius who had 21 points and was 10-14 from the floor, Brant Bloxom had 13 and Bradyn Washington scored 11.

The girls won in Exmore 52-16. The Vikings were led by Taylor Leland who had 19 points and 4 steals, Hayley Nalls finished with 7 points, Susannah Long had 7 points, 8 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists and Hannah Davis finished with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

The Vikings will next play Thursday night against Hampton Christian. The boys will play in Exmore and the girls will play away.

.

.