According to an article on WRIC.com, Virginia lawmakers are debating the role of public opinion in the push to legalize recreational marijuana sales for those 21 and older. The path the General Assembly chooses to take could have major implications for access in certain parts of the state and even the fate of the legal market altogether. Local authority is one of many details being decided in the coming weeks, as the House and Senate work to come to a consensus on diverging bills. The two versions that passed last week have to be reconciled before Gov. Ralph Northam will have an opportunity to make changes of his own.