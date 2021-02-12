According to an article on WRIC.com, Virginia lawmakers are debating the role of public opinion in the push to legalize recreational marijuana sales for those 21 and older. The path the General Assembly chooses to take could have major implications for access in certain parts of the state and even the fate of the legal market altogether. Local authority is one of many details being decided in the coming weeks, as the House and Senate work to come to a consensus on diverging bills. The two versions that passed last week have to be reconciled before Gov. Ralph Northam will have an opportunity to make changes of his own.
Related Posts
Shore Good News: Father’s Day
June 17, 2019
Northampton Education Foundation announces new board members
February 11, 2019
Northampton supervisors want more info on Confederate statue
November 11, 2020
Local Conditions
February 12, 2021, 9:10 am
Cloudy
29°F
29°F
7 mph
real feel: 20°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 7 mph NNE
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:55 am
sunset: 5:39 pm
1 hour ago
Closings & Delays Archives - Shore Daily NewsFoodbank Cancels food distribution for Tuesday, December 8by ShoreDailyNews Staff | Dec 7, 2020 | Closings & Delays | 0 There will be no distribution at the Foodbank – Tasley location Tuesday Decemb...