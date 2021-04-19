The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is celebrating Spring’s fresh start and welcoming an early Summer season with no joining fee, fun and engaging programs, plus additional opportunities for access to the Y any time day or night with 24-hour access and remotely through virtual fitness. It has never been easier to use the Y, safely and conveniently.

The Y is relentlessly focused on improving the physical and mental health of the communities it serves. With early data from the CDC indicating COVID-19 hospitalization rates three times higher for those with obesity combined with lingering mental fatigue from quarantine and isolation, the Y’s programs and support have never been more needed.

“Our community’s health has always been important to us, COVID-19 has intensified our approach to both physical and mental wellness,” said Anthony Walters, President and CEO for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. Walters says it’s an exciting time to see and feel more movement and energy in and around the Ys. “I think we can all feel a shift, that we’re coming out of the health crisis ready to return to the places we’ve all missed so much and we hope to see more of our members returning home to the Y.”

Through May 3, there is no joining fee for membership at the Y, a savings of up to $75. Access to dozens of indoor and outdoor pools and 20 locations full of fitness and fun are included in membership plus discounts on camp for kids to have an amazing summer experience. New this year is an included virtual fitness membership and an option to add 24-hour access to your Y membership.

Memberships are also now being accepted for the new Northampton County Y location, scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend.

.