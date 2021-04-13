Eastern Shore residents will soon have two YMCA locations to use on the Eastern Shore.

The Northampton County YMCA broke ground August 25, 2020 at the former Cape Charles Marine location and on Memorial Day Weekend, it will open to the Cape Charles Community.

This YMCA location will deliver accessible healthy living programs, critical youth and childcare services, and programming for every age and stage of life throughout the Cape Charles community, and beyond. Equipped with an outdoor pool, fitness equipment, fitness classes, locker rooms, summer camp program, and more, this Y will ensure a sense of belonging, for all.

Residents are encouraged to sign up for a hard hat tour today to see the new Y.

The location is also hiring several positions right now including lifeguards, swim lesson Instructors, membership associates, stay & play attendants, wellness coaches, group exercise instructors and personal trainers. Learn more about the Y, see open positions and apply on their website.

