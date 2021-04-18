The Virginia State Police is investigating an incident in which a body was found in a burned out vehicle early Sunday morning in Exmore.

The body was found on TB Road in Exmore after a nearby resident called 911 and reported a fire on the roadway.

The Exmore Fire Company responded at approximately 1 a.m. and notified the Virginia State Police after they extinguished the fire and found the body inside.

The State Police were notified at 1:23 a.m.

Police are investigating and working to establish the identity of the victim and if foul play was involved.

The body was burned beyond recognition, according to State Police. The registration of the vehicle indicated that the vehicle was sold the day before.

Anyone with information about the incident that may help the investigation to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.viriginia.gov.

