The State of Virginia is in the process of obtaining 8,800 acres of land in Accomack and Northampton Counties for public hunting and fishing use. The property, parcels of land in various sizes and locations, is in the process of being acquired. The public hunting areas will be administered by the Department of Wildlife Resources and be policed by local game wardens.

In a letter responding to a series of questions by some concerned local hunters, the DWR said that they are in the process of acquiring property and that hopefully, by year’s end some of the properties may become available for public use.

The DWR said that the intent is to have as much public access to the properties as possible. However , some properties may or may not be suitable for all types of hunting or other activities based on their nature and surrounding but the DWR intends to exclude as little as possible.

The letter goes on to say that public town hall type meetings all over the Shore will be scheduled at future dates as the acquisitions near completion to get the community’s input and come up with the best management and access scenarios that we can.

The DWR says that no additional permits, other than valid hunting and fishing licenses, boat registrations will be required to hunt on the lands.

When asked about Deer blinds and stands, the DWR responded that all non-permanent blinds and stands will be allowed. Ladder stands would be approved but would be subject to use by other people on a first come basis. In other words, if you build a stand but on opening day someone gets there first, that person is allowed to use the stand that day.

The DWR also said that none of the properties can be leased or rented to private clubs or groups. All properties will be available for public hunting and access.

.