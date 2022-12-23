On Wednesday, December 14, team members from Tyson Foods’ Temperanceville facility delivered an assortment of personalized presents to 90 students at the Accomac Head Start School.

As part of the annual gifting program, Tyson Foods team members select and fulfill each wish list to ensure local students have gifts under their tree during the holiday season. Items on students’ wish lists included requests for kitchen sets, learning tablets, dolls, remote control cars and other toys.

The Virginia Head Start Association is a community-based, comprehensive early education program that gives young children the skills they need to be successful in school and life.

“We’re so grateful for our continued partnership with the Virginia Head Start Association to give students the gifts they’re most wishing for,” said Shirley VaRence, administrative assistant, Tyson Foods Temperanceville. “Our team looks forward to contributing to the wonder and magic of the holiday season once again.”

Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100+ communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations, their team members and families, and their plant communities. This donation celebrates the company’s broader goal to give back to the communities where team members and their families live, work and play.