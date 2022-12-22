1.For sale 2017 Blue Ford Escape 4WD low mileage, $20,000 OBO 757-787-7376

2.Looking for a handyman to do yardwork and minor house repairs. 321-431-1770

3.9 Gallon 4hp Craftsman Shop Vac $20Vintage Antique Goose Neck Rocking Chair everything original but springs.. in great condition! $60 757-894-8342 Texts preferred

4.FOR SALE: Duraflame 29″ Portable LED Electric Flameless Candle Heater. ( NEW ) $75.00

FOR SALE: Queen Size Box Spring. ( NEW ) $35.00FOR SALE: Chicago Electric 7 1/4 ” Circular Saw With Laser Guide. NEW Still In Box. $35.00 Please Call 757-894-7175

5.6 puppies to give away free to a good home 757-709-4651

6.For sale 1986 Cutlas No motor no transmission $1,500.00, 1979 Short bed c10 pickup No motor no transmission Set up for racing 3,500.00 1985 c10 short bed , 350 engine and transmission Runs good Plenty of power $7,500.00 757-350-9497

7.For sale a wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

8.LF short shaft lower unit for a 35hp. Evinrude motor 443-783-2919

9.LF used kerosene cans, LF lumber 757-694-1398

10.24″ Interior panel door with frame $75 757-710-5705

11.For sale hunting cross bow, shed 757-750-5283

12.Chickens for sale, 3 buckets of pecans 757-665-6279

13.Dinette set table 6 chairs, buffet hutch $800, Lady’s vanity $150, corn hole set 443-880-1331

14. For sale 1969 International tractor box scrape and plow 804-724-3964

15.LF turnip greens 757-665-4862

16.LF a free puppy 757-678-3913

17.LTB a complete Lionel train set 757-709-8480