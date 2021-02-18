The two final suspects police believe were involved in a shooting in Eastville that took place on Friday, January 22 have been arrested and are being held without bond in the Eastern Shore Regional Jail.

Richard Russell, a Delaware resident, was arrested without incident in Delaware by the Eastville Police Department with the Assistance of the U.S. Marshalls Service and the Northampton County Sheriff’s Department.

Casey Gillespie, of Salisbury, Md., turned himself into authorities in Eastville.

Richard Russell of Delaware

Casey Gillespie of Salisbury, Md.

Both Russell and Gillespie were charged with two counts of malicious wounding by a mob, two counts of malicious wounding, shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Investigators believe the individuals associated with the shooting are members of the “Titans Motorcycle Club,” which is disputed as a gang by authorities.

All four of the others arrested in the incident have been released on bond. Edward Thornton Tayloe of Cape Charles, Janet Paige Lewis of Exmore and Michael Leonard Stevens of Cape Charles were all released on bond on February 4. Charles ‘Chip’ Lewis was also charged in the incident, but prosecutors dropped all charges against him.

