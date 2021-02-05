By Linda Cicoira

Three of the people charged with recent mob activities in Northampton County are free on bond, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton.

Last week, over the prosecutor’s objection, Edward Tayloe, of Cape Charles, was granted a $25,000 secured bond in Northampton General District Court. The bond came with restrictions included having no contact with co-defendants, not riding motorcycles, no using firearms, not leaving Northampton County, and GPS monitoring.

Thornton said in an effort to be fair, he agreed to the same bond for fifty-two-year-old Janet Page Lewis, of Exmore.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Leonard Stevens, of Cape Charles, was denied bond in district court on Jan. 29. He appealed to the circuit court on Feb. 2, when he was granted the same bond as the others. Stevens is also allowed to be in both Accomack and Northampton counties. He was given a curfew and must be at home between 6 p.m. and 5:15 a.m.

In an arraignment hearing Thursday, the judge decided to drop all charges against Charles “Chip” Lewis of Accomac.

The suspects were charged with two counts of malicious wounding by a mob, two counts of malicious wounding, shooting at a vehicle, shooting from a vehicle, and reckless handling of a firearm. Stevens was also charged with violent aggressive driving. Janet Lewis was also accused of shoot/stab in commission of a felony, and destruction of property. Tayloe was also charged with violent aggressive driving, use of a firearm in a felony, and destruction of property.. The incidents occurred on Courthouse Road, in Eastville, at about 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

