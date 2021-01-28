Four individuals have been arrested in a gang related shooting that took place on Courthouse Road in Eastville at approximately 10:00 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021.

Suspects reportedly followed a vehicle on heading south on Courthouse Road at a high rate of speed. Once in the town limits of Eastville, two of the individuals drew firearms and fired damaging the vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting.

According to Eastville Police Lieutenant Rob Stubbs, 48 felony charges and eight misdemeanor charges have been filed in relation to this incident.

The Eastville Police Department was assisted by the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Accomack County Sheriff’s Office, the Eastern Shore Drug Taskforce and the ATF Taskforce executing arrest warrants and search warrants Wednesday. The names of the individuals charged in this incident have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation and will involve additional arrests. The Eastville Police Department thanks the assisting agencies for assistance in this operation.

