In a statement released by the law firm representing Charles Lewis, “all charges against Charles “Chip” Lewis were dropped today in Northampton General District Court related to a shooting in Eastville on January 22, 2021.”

His attorney Diane Toscano said, “I want to thank the Office of the Northampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney for clearing Chip Lewis’ name. Chip has no criminal record, and he and his family have been good citizens of the Eastern Shore for many years.”

The judge in the case granted a nolle prosequi.

An update on the arraignment on the others charged in the case will be given on Friday’s local news.

