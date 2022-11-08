After a year of speculating, polling and months of political ads, election day has arrived. To those who have not voted early, today is the last chance y0u will have to cast your ballot. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p..m. tonight. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be able to vote.

One of the hottest political battles in the country is right here in Virginia’s 2nd district. Incumbent Democrat Elaine Luria is in a close race with Republican state Senator Jen Kiggans. The one poll taken prior to this election in mid October showed both candidates in a dead heat. The redrawn second district which includes the Eastern Shore is thought to be slightly more Republican than the old district.

Several towns are conducting municipal elections today as well.

Accomack County

In Accomac, Mayor Patricia Smith is running opposed along with Town Council members Christopher Newman, Thomas Hines,, Joyce Metcalf Lewis, Charles M. Chip Lewis, and Robert Godwin. Since there are six Town Council seats with only five running, write in votes could determine the sixth seat.

In Belle Haven, Mayor George H. Ludlow Jr is unopposed. Council members. O. Zach Pase, Troy A Brown, Edwin R. Long, Larry Baxter and Douglas Wehner are running unopposed. H. Allen Floyd III is running for Recorder.

In Bloxom, Christopher F. Kieisl is the only candidate for mayor. Samuel H. Bloxom, Louella H. Fox, and Thomas W. Beasley are the only council members signed up. Write ins could determine the other seats.

On Chincoteague, three Town Council seats are up for grabs. K. Jay Savage, R. Mike Smith, Ellen W. Richardson and Christopher D. Bott are running to fill the slate.

In Hallwood, Mayor Jackie Poulson is running unopposed. There are three candidates for six positions on the Town Council. John W. Smith, Jr., Pamela G. Riffey, and Karen W. Herring are on the ballots. Write ins could determine the balance.

In Keller, Mayor S. Beth Hart is running unopposed, Council members Rose Anna Moore , Claire T. Nutter, Carole A. Elliott, Teresa E. Guy and Linda A. Guy are running for one of the six seats on the council.

Melfa has Charles R. Wilbur running for Mayor. Raymond W. Lewis, Daniel F. Macca, Brian B. Langley, Gregory T. Spady and James Robert Wilson are running for one of the six seats on the Town Council.

In Onancock, there are no candidates for Mayor on the ballot, but incumbent Fletcher Fosque is running as a write in. Four people are running for three seats on the Town Council. They are, Brandon J. Rockmeier, Sara B . Nock, Cynthia W. Holden and Joy S. Marino.

Onley is one of the few towns with competing candidates for Mayor. Deborah K. Bliss is running against former Town Councilman Henry E. Ned Finney. There are four running for the six seats on the Town Council. Rodney C. Lang, Woody W. Zember, Daniel Keith Bloxom, Jr. and William R. Bill Ferguson are seeking Council spots.

In Parksley, four candidates are seeking one of three seats on the Town Council. Incumbent Daniel R. Matthews, Brad D. York, Henry E. Nicholson and Mark Layne Jr. are seeking one of three available seats.

In Painter, Mayor Connie W. Campbell is running for re-election. On the Town Council, F. C. Duer III, Josephine B. Hearne, James N. Savage, Eric T. Harris and Thomas L. Willett are running to fill one of six available seats.

Saxis also has a contested Mayor’s race. Incumbant Denise L. Drewer is being challenged by William J. Soprowl Jr. There are seven candidates for six seats on the Town Council. Denise E. Chance, Aubrey Lee Miles Jr., Wayne E. McCleary, Jan Lee Foerster, Donna M. Croushore, Darrel D. Marshall and Bryan P. Shrieves Jr. are running to fill the six town council seats.

In Wachapreague, Charles A. Elliott and Fred M. Janci Jr. are competing for Mayor. There are 4 candidates for six seats on the Town Council. Robert G. Williams, Robert F. Bilicki, Stephen B. Joseph, and Sandy M. Puchalski are running. Daniel Motto, whose name will appear on the ballot, withdrew from the race.On Tangier incumbent mayor James Ooker Eskridge will face a challenge from Norwood C. Evans. Running for Town Council are Cameron C. Evans, Cynthia L “Cindy” Wheatley, Isiah McCready and Paul R. McCready. There are six seats on the Tangier Town Council with four candidates running.

Northampton County

In Cape Charles, Adam M . Chauncey and Tim S McClatchy are running for the open mayors seat. There are four candidates for 3 seats on the Town Council. Tammy Green Halloway, Kenneth Ro Butta, Elen M. Obrien and Paul Grossman are running for Council seats.

In Cheriton, Jacquline V. Davis is running for Mayor. There are six candidates running for six seats. Robert K. “Bo” Lewis, Jason Bryan Sparrow, Larry E. Lemond, B.B. “Barry” Downing Jr., Norma P. Spencer, and Ivan Pena are running to fill those slots.

In Nassawadox, Mayor Patricia S Stith is running for re election. John W. Hallet Sr., Thomas B. Rippon Jr, Claude F. Jones and Elizabeth “Liz” Freund and Andrea D. Fox are running for the Town Council.

In Exmore, incumbent Douglas Greer is running for Mayor. Gordon W. Adkins III, T. Bradley Doughty, and Bayan P. Heaster are running for three seats on the Town Council.

In Eastville, longtime Mayor James “Jim” Sturgis is facing opposition from Heather Coburn Marsh. Running for town council in Eastville are: Anne G. Sayers, Barbara M. Thomas, D. Allen Philpot III, Douglas J. Coburn Jr., Eleanor C. Gordon, and Mary Beth Briggs.

WESR will have election results live beginning at 8 p.m.