According to an article in the Republican Standard, Representative Elaine Luria (D-VA-02) and state Senator Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia Beach) are tied at 45 percent among likely voters in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll from Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center.

The poll also found that the district’s Democratic voters are most concerned about abortion and Republican voters are most concerned about inflation.

“Virginia’s second Congressional District has been known to switch back and forth between the major parties and it appears the seat is still highly competitive, despite new district lines that bring in more Republican voters,” said Dr. Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, research director of the Wason Center. “If this were a typical midterm election year, this district would likely favor the Republican candidate, especially given an unpopular sitting Democratic President and high inflation. Abortion and concern over threats to democracy appear to have energized Democrats and bolstered support for incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria.”

The poll is the only public polling in the race so far, according to Real Clear Politics‘ list. RCP rates the race lean Republican; Cook Political rates the race a Democratic toss-up, and both Cnalysis and Inside Elections rate the race a toss-up.