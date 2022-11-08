By Linda Cicoira

A 24-year-old Parksley resident pleaded guilty last week in Accomack Circuit Court to unlawfully wounding his brother-in-law.

Using a Spanish interpreter, Ulialdo Galindo Aguilar Meji, of Parks Road, made the plea, as part of an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. Aguilar was initially charged with malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the wounding, and reckless handing of a firearm. In exchange for the plea, Morgan reduced the malicious wounding charge and agreed not to prosecute the other charges.

The victim, 30-year-old Edvin Gonzalez, was shot in the leg and torso, at around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, 2021, Aguilar, Gonzalez, were drinking and shooting for recreation and got into an argument. A third man, 25-year-old Rudy Velazquez Hernandez, of Parksley, was charged with related crimes and is facing deportation.

There was no agreement between Morgan and the defendant regarding punishment. Judge W. Revell Lewis III ordered a presentence report. Sentencing was set for February. Aguilar was allowed to remain free on bond until then. He is restricted from having contact with the victim’s immediate family.