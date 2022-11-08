Elsworth Linton, 98, of Saxis, husband of the late Virginia Linton, passed away on November 6, 2022 at his residence in Saxis.

Born on August 28, 1924 in Saxis, VA, he was the son of the late Dulaney Linton and Beatrice Thomas Linton. Elsworth was a waterman and enjoyed making crab nets for his friends and telling stories about his days on the Bay.

Elsworth is survived by a daughter, Janet Matthews (Jimmy) of Sanford, VA; a son, Larry Dale Linton of Saxis, VA; two grandchildren, two great-granddaughters and a great-great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9th at Downings Cemetery in Oak Hall with Rev. William Jefferson officiating.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Saxis Island Museum at P.O. Box 21, Saxis, VA.

Arrangements are by the Thornton Funeral Home in Parksley, VA.

—