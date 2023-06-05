By Linda Cicoira

A Delaware man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to robbing a local store clerk at gunpoint last year.

In accordance with a plea agreement, Judge W. Revell Lewis III sentenced Rodney Oneil Hinmon, of Seaford, to a total of three years of active time in prison for three offenses.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said deputies responded to a report of a robbery at Great Market Hacienda, near Parksley, on Oct. 24, 2022. Video footage showed a man came into the store and picked up a bag of peanuts to purchase. When he got to the counter, he pulled out a gun, and demanded money. He then threw the store’s cell phone and left with $450.

His alleged accomplice, Cari Lynn Johnson, of Blue Heron Drive in Horntown, was seen in the store just before Hinmon arrived and was later found with him in Pennsylvania. She admitted the crime to authorities. However, Morgan said a plea bargain was used because although the clerk, Brenda Morales Hernandez positively identified Hinmon, Johnson changed her mind about cooperating, and DNA evidence was not available in time for the trial.

Hinmon was given a seven-year suspended sentence for robbery, a 12-month suspended sentence for stealing property worth less than $1,000, and three years of mandatory time for use of a firearm in a felony. The suspended time could be reimposed if he violates probation. Hinmon will be on supervised probation for three years after release. Hinmon forfeited his 4th amendment rights concerning search and seizure for five years.