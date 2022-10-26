According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 felony arrest warrants were obtained for armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for Cari Lynn Johnson, 36, of Horntown, Virginia and Rodney O’Neil Hinmon, 47, of Seaford, Delaware.

These warrants are a result of an investigation which took place on Monday, October 24, 2022 for a report of an armed robbery at The Great Hacienda Market in the 18000 Block of Lankford Highway.

These individuals are currently fugitives and are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone that knows the whereabouts of either fugitive is encouraged to report it to their local law enforcement agency.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Marine Resource Commission, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and the Snow Hill Police Department.

The investigation in to this incident is continuing and anyone with information regarding this crime or others is encouraged to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

