Mary Lafferty Bennett, 92, a resident of Cheriton, VA, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence. A native of Cheriton, she was the daughter of the late Grover Lee Lafferty and the late Elizabeth Hamblin Lafferty. She was a retired Nursing Assistant for Dr. Hartman in Cape Charles, VA, and a member of Cape Charles Presbyterian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Claude M. Bennett of Danielson, CT, and Walt C. Bennett of Cheriton; two brothers, Frank J. Lafferty and his wife, Mary, of Temperanceville, VA, and Grover Lee Lafferty, Jr. of Parksley, VA; three sisters, Abbie L. Borum and her husband, Larry, of Orlando, FL, Colleen L. Makin of Cheriton, and Betty Jo Petty of Dover, DE; three grandchildren, Alyssa Bennett, Dylan Bennett, and Katelyn Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Keith W. Bennett; two sisters, Barbara L. Dickerson and Charlotte L. Whitman; and two brothers, Edward Lee Lafferty and Bart Lafferty.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2:30PM at Cape Charles Cemetery with Reverend Jeff Conrow officiating. Family will join friends Friday evening at Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home from 7:00PM til 8:30PM. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

