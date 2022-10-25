According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Monday, October 24, 2022 at approximately 1:53 p.m. the Emergency Operations Center Broadcasted a robbery in progress in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway.

While deputies were enroute to the location, they were advised that the subject was armed and fled the area in an unknown direction.

Deputies immediately set up a perimeter, and deployed a K-9. The K-9 was unable to detect a positive track, and the perimeter was released. Deputies processed the scene.

Investigation into this incident is continuing and the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the following subjects:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, and the Virginia Marine Resource Commission.

.