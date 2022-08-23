RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia students made one-year gains in most subjects but achievement in all areas remains below pre-pandemic levels, the Department of Education said Thursday as it released the year’s standardized test scores.

In mathematics, 66% of students across all grades passed their exams during the 2021-2022 school year, compared with 82% in the 2018-2019 school year before the pandemic, according to a department news release.

Gaps between pre-pandemic math performance and achievement in the most recent year were wider among Black, Hispanic, and economically disadvantaged students, as well as English learners and students with disabilities, than among white and Asian students, the department said.

In reading, 73% percent of students passed the Standards of Learning and other state assessments in the most recent year, compared with 78% pre-pandemic.

Students overall made progress on this year’s tests in each subject matter area except writing, according to the news release. On writing exams, the percentage passing dipped, at 65% this year compared with 69% the year prior.

