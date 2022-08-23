Our Eastern Shore Radio App contest is back on. Today, through Friday morning, submit open mic liners on the Eastern Shore Radio App for your chance to win two great prizes. Both 103.3 FM WESR and 105.7 FM Coastal Country will be giving away coolers chocked with goodies, including Alexas, travel mugs, bags and gift cards to local businesses.

Enter an open mic liner on either radio station, or both, for your chance to be a grand prize winner. Like this:

Debbie Padgett

Melissa Marsh mears

The first 50 submissions will once again win a free Eastern Shore Radio T-Shirt, with the alternative map of the Eastern Shore on the back.

Kelley and Tom will pick grand prize winners Friday morning on their radio show.

The Eastern Shore Radio App is free to download in the Apple or Google Play Stores.

Special thanks to our sponsors, Bojangles, Williams Funeral Homes and the Eastern Shore Family YMCA.

Thanks to OBS for supplying prizes.

.