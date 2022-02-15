The State Police have updated on another fatal accident in Accomack County that occurred on February 8.

Justin Soeum, AKA Justin Laferriere, was discharged from Norfolk Sentara Hospital yesterday (Feb. 14) and was subsequently arrested. Soeum has been charged with 1 count involuntary manslaughter, 2 counts DUI maiming, 1 count DUI 2nd offense with elevated BAC (blood/alcohol content), and 1 count reckless driving. Soeum received no bond.

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2021 Toyota Camry, driven by Justin Soeum, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of Route 13. Soeum lost control of his vehicle, ran off the roadway and struck a 2013 Chrysler 200 head on, causing the Chrysler to flip into the southbound lanes. The driver of the Chrysler 200, 44 year old Angela Marie Kellam, died upon impact. The Camry became fully engulfed after impact. Soeum was pulled out by citizens and flown to Norfolk General Hospital.

After the initial crash, the driver of a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle, traveling in the southbound lanes, laid his motorcycle down and struck the Chrysler. Two other motorcyclists traveling in the southbound lanes laid their motorcycles down, but not striking any other vehicles.

The three motorcyclists all suffered non-life threatening injuries, and were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital.

Next of kin has been notified for Angela Marie Kellam, 44 years of age, of the 26000 block of Mitchell Road, Bloxom, Virginia.

This is still an on-going investigation at this time and charges are pending.

