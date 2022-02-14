A service in celebration of the life of Angela Marie Kellam of Bloxom will be held at the Exmore Moose Lodge on Saturday afternoon at 4, with Pastor Quintavion Washington officiating. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6 until 9.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA 23421, to assist with funeral expenses.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.