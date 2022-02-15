Photos provided are property of the Virginia State Police, which grants permission for its use and publication.

A second passenger in a Monday afternoon accident has passed away according to Virginia State Police.

The fatal accident occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 at the Route 702 intersection (Wickhams Road).

Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Route 13 approaching the Withams Road intersection, when a 2006 Ford Taurus, failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign, entered into the path of the tractor trailer, and was t-boned. Both vehicles crossed over the median after the collision. The Ford continued off the roadway and struck a tree on private property.

The driver of the Ford, Bonnie R. Dennis, died upon impact. The front seat passenger, Kevin Nock, and the rear seat driver, Tyquesha Nock, were both airlifted from the scene by the Maryland State Police helicopter, and taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury, Maryland. The driver of the tractor trailer, Barry C. Parker Jr., 31 YPA, of Pungoteague, Virginia, was uninjured.

Tyquesha Dominique Nock, 21 YOA, of the 5400 block of Lankford Highway, New Church, Virginia, succumbed to her injuries at the Regional hospital. Kevin Lethane Nock, 45 YOA, and husband to Tyquesha Nock, suffered life threatening injuries.

Notification to next of kin has been made for Tyquesha Nock, and for Bonnie Rena Dennis, 61 YOA, of the 31200 block of Little Bay Court, Chincoteague, Virginia.

