RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — School mask mandates in Virginia will end on March 1 if the General Assembly adopts amendments made by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin to just-passed legislation on the issue.

The legislature passed a bill Monday giving parents and students the ability to opt out of mandates imposed by local school boards. But the legislation would not have taken effect until July 1.

On Monday night, Youngkin added an emergency clause to the legislation that allows it to take effect immediately upon passage. He also added a provision giving school districts until March 1 to develop plans to comply with the law.

The amended legislation now must pass both legislative chambers again. The governor’s office and Republicans have said a simple majority vote is required. Democrats, though, say a 4/5th majority is required for any bill to become law immediately upon effect. Democratic Del. Marcus Simon said there are conflicting provisions in the state constitution saying that both things are true.

“Ultimately it will get litigated,” Simon said. “The (Virginia) Supreme Court is going to have to harmonize those provisions.”