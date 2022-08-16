The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another shooting.

According to a press release from Sheriff David Doughty, on August 11, 2022 at approximately 10:44pm the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired on Bayside Road in the Hare Valley area of Northampton County. When law enforcement units arrived on the scene it was discovered that following a dispute, several shots had been fired by an individual who was driving what was reported as a light-colored Ford Crown Victoria. The vehicle and occupants left the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement units. It was also discovered that another individual not connected to the vehicle had also discharged a firearm.

Following a search of the area, deputies later located and recovered the suspect vehicle approximately three miles from where the incident occurred. It was also discovered that two individuals that were occupants of the vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident. The Exmore Police Department provided assistance with the incident.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (757)678-0458 or by using the Tip411 Application.

