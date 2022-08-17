Evelyn Brown Annis, 94, wife of the late Michell Annis, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Shore Health and Rehabilitation Center in Parksley, VA. Born April 24, 1928 in Guilford, VA, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius Vernon Franklin Taylor and Martha Brown Taylor.

Evelyn graduated from Bloxom High School and worked for the former R&G Shirt Factory in Parksley for more than 30 years. Following the shirt factory’s closing, she briefly worked for the former Holly Farms prior to retirement. Always one to enjoy the comforts of home, Evelyn preferred time spent with family and quiet afternoons reading. She loved a good romance novel and looked forward to weekly deliveries of the TV Guide. Evelyn’s all-time favorite movie was “Cinderella,” which she often watched several times a day. She rarely missed her daily soap operas or an episode of “Murder She Wrote” and could never resist a good western. Evelyn was happiest with her dog, Ginger, by her side and was especially pleased when she awoke to the beauty of freshly fallen snow.

She is survived by her children, Martha “Jean” Taylor of Bloxom, VA, Peggy A. Barnes of Saxis, VA, Billy R. Annis, and Fred Allen Annis, both of Bloxom; daughter-in-law, Cindy Annis; grandchildren, Ronnie Taylor, Rodney Taylor, Rhonda Campbell (Donnie), Robin Lynn Blum, Tamara Johnson, Roberta Studebaker, Christina Barnes Leonetti, Michelle Lee Evans (Bryan), Robert Fletcher Barnes, Jr. (Angela), Nikia Lawrence (Richard), Kirk Annis, Allena Annis Alfree (Brian), Stephen Mitchell Annis, and Mary Lyssa Jo Annis; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Robert M. Annis; sisters, Irene Annis and Roxanna Hicks; brothers, Noah R. Taylor, Sr. and Elwood Taylor; and son-in-law, Robert F. “Bob” Barnes, Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 3:00 p.m., with The Reverend Thaddeus Hackett officiating. Interment will follow in the Liberty Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the Eastern Shore S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 164, Onley, VA 23418 (www.shorespca.com) or to Saxis Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 98, Saxis, VA 23427.

