According to Sheriff David Doughty, deputies from the Northampton County Sheriff’s Office were conducting extra patrols in response to drive-by shootings that were reported on July 16, 2022 and July 28, 2022 in the Bayview Area of Northampton County.

On July 30, 2022, at approximately 2:30am, one of the deputies encountered a vehicle in the Cheriton area that was occupied by several individuals. The vehicle stopped near a local convenience store at which time all the individuals exited the vehicle with firearms and began to shoot at the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy involved was not injured, however multiple shots were fired at the deputy’s vehicle.

The vehicle carrying the occupants was later recovered and found to be stolen from the Exmore area on July 27, 2022.

“We all have to be concerned about the safety of the citizens and our law enforcement officers. With the assistance of many other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, our staff will be working to apprehend the individuals involved.” said Sheriff Doughty.

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone with information relating to these incidents to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 757-678-0458 or by using the anonymous Tip 411 Application.

.