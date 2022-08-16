Jerry Conway Spence, 87, husband of the late Ann Spence and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital. A native of Wachapreague, he was the son of the late Elton Spence and the late Myrtle Spence. He retired from Coca Cola, Exmore.

He is survived by his daughter, Charlotte Powell and her husband, Randy, of Wachapreague.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, VA, with Reverend Bill Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Powelton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

