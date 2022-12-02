The Northampton School Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Jaime Cole at a special meeting Thursday.

In a post on the Northampton Public School website Associate Superintendent Dr. Lisa Martin “I want to share the decisions made at today’s Board meeting. This morning the NCPS School Board members accepted Dr. Cole’s resignation, effective immediately. Currently, as Associate Superintendent, my position serves as Acting Superintendent in the absence of the superintendent. At the Board meeting on December 8th, school board members will discuss and take action on the appointment of an Interim Superintendent. I’ll be sure to share more information at that time.

“During this transition, please know that my focus will continue on learning, listening, helping to bridge communication gaps, and building trust. I want to ensure that our efforts remain focused on the needs of our students, teachers, staff members, parents, and communities. Should you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to contact me.

“I am looking forward to seeing you in school.”

Cole has served as Superintendent for approximately three months and was chosen to replace former Superintendent Eddie Lawrence.