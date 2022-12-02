1.LF free rotweiler dog. 757-678-3913

2. 4,000 count of nails for a nail gun, round head, 17 degrees, 3 inch, 100 x 120 smooth, golded. 410-968-2045 in Crisfield, Md.

3. 2 Americana roosters. Free. Onancock 321-431-1770

4. Looking for Harry Potter books in good condition. 1-757-694-5660

5. Looking for a used small chest freezer 4 or 5 cubic ft. 1-757-350-0941

6. 275 gallon fuel oil tank in good shape, $175. Hot water boiler and baseboard radiators all working when removed $300 or best offer. 1-757-336-3377

7. Looking for a .38 .357 .45 caliber pistol. Old cast iron X-mas tree stand. Unusual advertisement shipping crate that was used for coffee table. 1-757-387-7506

8. Old Fashioned Daisy BB Rifle, asking $25. Crossman 760 Pumpmaster .177 caliber BB Pellet Air Rifle, asking $45. 1909 GUYANDOT 12 gauge single shot shotgun. Call 757-894-7175 for pictures and price of shotgun.

9. For sale 1986 cutlas roller, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $1,200. 1979 Shortbed c10 pickup roller, racing rims, roll cage, fuel cell etc, no motor no transmission, ready for race motor, $1,700. 757-350-9497

10. New Pella sliding window never installed still wrapped in plastic. 47 3/4 inches wide by 59 1/2 inches tall. Asking $250 or best offer. 1-757-999-4427

11. 15 gallon DeWalt air compressor, $100, like new. 757-678-3057

12. Got 4 good used tires. Size: 215,65, R16. Asking price: $100 for all 4 or Best Offer. 757-710-2620

13. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

14. 5 tires, 2557517 on Jeep wheels, 200 miles on tires, Michellin Super Savers, $600. On/Off Road bike, tagged and insured, 200cc, $2,000. 2 utility trailers one 10ft and one 6 ft. call for details, titles to both. 757-894-5713

15.Woodstove, Appalachian Stove and Fabricator model 30-CD, flat black in color, hardly used, free standing, $500 OBO. 757-331-0606

16. Folding bed on metal frame, 38-40 inches wide. Hospital chair that folds out. 757-678-5360 ask for William

17. Swivel chair. Black round table with four swivel chairs. Vanity with two mirrors and two drawers. 757-894-2045

18. Front loading washer for $175 good condition and free delivery. 1-757-232-3612