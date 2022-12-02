Assateague’s oldest living Chincoteague has passed away.

A post on the Chincoteague Vol. Fire Company’s facebook page says, “Wild Thing was the oldest pony in our herd and the longest living stallion in quite some time. Wild Thing was known as the “Popes Island Stud” by cowboys because nearly every roundup he would be on his own island where he stayed almost all year and our boat crews would have to walk the entire island to get him to swim back to Assateague, it usually held up the roundups quite a bit! In 25 years he fathered many many foals, a lot of which became buybacks. He was also a constant sight for many boat tours that traveled to his home territory to see the ponies, Wild Things herd was out more than any other group in Virginia most of the time. He has crossed the rainbow bridge and joined the big herd in the sky, we are thankful for his service to us and the rest of the herd.”

