Northampton County accounted for 60% of the new deaths reported in Virginia in Sunday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. Virginia added five new deaths statewide, three of which were in Northampton County, bringing the County’s death total to 23.

Accomack County added 46 new COVID-19 cases to their numbers, bringing the case total above the 900 mark for a total of 909. Accomack County hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged at 48 and 12.

In Northampton County, seven new cases were reported, bringing the County’s total to 237. Northampton added one additional hospitalization, for an overall total of 28. The three additional deaths bring Northampton’s total to 23.

The Eastern Shore Health District reports only four of the 53 reported cases are actually new, the other 49 are results from poultry plant testing. As reported, the Eastern Shore Health District is manually inputting the poultry plant testing results from May 5-7. In Saturday’s numbers, 36 new cases were reported, but 26 of them were from the poultry plant testing. As the tests were conducted almost a month ago, these cases now should have clean bills of health. The Eastern Shore Health District cannot distinguish between Accomack and Northampton for the poultry numbers, only for the health district as a whole.

The Eastern Shore Health District reported 97 processed tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 4.12%. Outbreaks on the Eastern Shore remain at 9.

Virginia reported 970 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sunday morning’s report, bringing the state’s total to 42,499, and 24 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,108.

41 new confirmed hospitalizations were added, for an overall total of 4,611 with one additional probable hospitalization, for an overall total of 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported a mixed bag. Confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 32 and now stands at 958 total, while pending testing COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 and now stands at 500. Virginia currently has 4,792 hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Virginia’s five additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths brings the state’s total to 1,274 and probable deaths remain unchanged at 101.

Virginia processed 9,853 tests in Sunday’s report, for a test positive rate of 9.84%.

.