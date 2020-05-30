Accomack County added 36 new COVID-19 cases in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, for an overall total of 863. The report removed one hospitalization from Accomack County, and the total fell to 48. Deaths in Accomack County remained unchanged at 12.

In Northampton County, two new cases were reported, for a total of 230. One hospitalization was added to Northampton, for an overall total of 27. Deaths also remained unchanged in Northampton at 20.

These numbers are the result of 200 processed test results, for a test positive rate of 19%.

Virginia added 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 41,529. There were also 26 new probable COVID-19 cases reported, for a total of 2,082.

The Department of Health reported 73 new confirmed hospitalizations, f0r an overall total of 4,570. The VDH reported one fewer probable hospitalization, bringing that total down to 31. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current hospitalizations were down across the board. Current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by nine to 990 total and pending test result hospitalizations fell by 44 for a current total of 481. Virginia has 4,330 beds available for COVID-19 patients.

Virginia added 11 new COVID-19 deaths, for a total of 1,269, and one new probable COVID-19 death, for a total of 101.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 7,109 in these numbers for a test positive rate of 14.79%.

