Ocean City appeared packed with visitors Saturday. Crowds flocked to the beach to enjoy the sun, sand and surf. Although the rides on the boardwalk were still closed, that didn’t deter the crowd from enjoying the warm weather, food and shopping that Ocean City has to offer. Saturday night many of the hotel parking lots were full. While some of the crowd on the boardwalk wore masks the vast majority did not.

After almost three months of lockdowns and quarantines the visitors to the resort were eager to get out and have fun.

