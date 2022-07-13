Authorities are investigating several bomb threats that were made to colleges in eastern Virginia Tuesday afternoon, including the Eastern Shore Community College.

The threat was reported to be an automated call, which also went out to Tidewater Community College, Regent University, Norfolk State University, Paul D. Camp Community College and Virginia Peninsula Community College.

Upon learning of the threat, the college immediately evacuated both buildings on campus and closed for the remainder of the day.

According to a Facebook post by the Northampton County Cooperative Extension at approximately 1:38 PM, kids at the STEM Camp at the college were safe and accounted for.

The Norfolk Police Department sent a pair of bomb detecting dogs over to assist the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department in the sweep of the campus. No bombs or weapons were found.

Eastern Shore Community College President Jim Shaeffer said “The College is working with Local and State agencies as there were numerous bomb threats across the Commonwealth. The College administration acted with the interests of everyone’s safety in mind and closed, giving law enforcement a chance to clear the building. Many thanks to Accomack Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk PD K9 officers.”

The Eastern Shore Community College plans to open on time on Wednesday morning at 8:00 AM.

.