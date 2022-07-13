Cape Charles, and Onancock, VA have been designated as Accredited Main Street America programs for meeting rigorous performance standards. Accreditation is Main Street America’s top tier of recognition.

Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia is home to two of 25 programs in Virginia to receive this elite recognition. Evaluation criteria determine the communities that are building meaningful sustainable revitalization programs and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, supporting small and locally owned businesses, and actively preserving historic places, spaces, and cultural assets.

Nationally in 2021, Main Street America programs had a reinvestment ratio of $19.34:1, meaning on average, every $1 a participating community spends to support its Main Street program sees an investment return of $19.41. Benefits of accreditation include eligibility to apply for dedicated grant programs available only to Main Street Communities in addition to other grant programs and special awards, in addition to ongoing services, such as market analysis and development, capacity building, design assistance, organization development, economic strategies, and façade renderings for redevelopment projects and ongoing training.

Cape Charles Main Street (CCMS) is a 501c3 organization dedicated to revitalization efforts for the Town of Cape Charles. As a Main Street Community, CCMS has completed several projects – town branding, new website and microsite CapeCharlesVirginiasCape.com, TV, social media and print campaigns, beautification and design projects including Strawberry Street Plaza, banners and awnings, additional bathrooms and numerous grants including the Small Business Recovery Grant for $895,415 that assisted 88 businesses in lower Northampton County to sustain and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Onancock Main Street (OMS) is a volunteer-driven, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the town and community to ensure the continued vibrancy and preservation of historic downtown Onancock. OMS has launched a town brand, created a tourism website – ExperienceOnancock.com – generated over $190,000 in cash and in-kind services for downtown Onancock, partnered with town to administer $355,000 in small business recovery funds, and commissioned a town market study to identify potential new businesses and fill empty storefronts, among other initiatives.

