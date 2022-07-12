Martha Ann Brown Custis, 88, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mechanicsville, VA. A native of the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Martha was born in Melfa, VA on March 3, 1934 to the late Warren Brown and Mamie Turlington Brown.

Martha was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1952. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and close friends. Her interests included singing in the choir and volunteering time for her church, gardening, needlework, canning, and quilting.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Leigh Custis (Robert Falconer) of Richmond, VA, William Thomas “Bill Tom” Custis of Cashville, VA, Michael Warren Custis (Pam) of Cashville, VA, and Burleigh Thomas Custis (Cas Perez) of Austin, TX; brothers, Edward Newton Brown (Peggy) of Mt. Nebo, VA and George Norvil Brown (Peggy) of Melfa, VA; brother-in-law, Donald “Buster” Beach of Fruitland, MD; grandchildren, Christopher Gill; William “Bill” Custis, Jr., Brandy Custis Childress (Shane); Chloe Custis Tatum (Hunter), and Austin Noah Perez; great-grandsons, Wyatt Gill and Skyler Chase; two great-great grandchildren; and twenty-eight nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by seven siblings, William Brown (Mildred), Virginia Brown Ward (Robert), Minnie Susan Brown Marzullo (Charles), Charles Lee Brown (Doris), Mae Kellam Brown Mears (Gordon), Dorothy Brown Merritt (Henry), and Mary Frances Brown Beach.

Funeral services will be held at Oak Grove United Methodist Church, in Melfa, on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m., with The Reverend Carrie Talbott officiating. Interment will follow in the church graveyard. There will be a visitation at the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Contributions in Martha’s memory may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 21, Belle Haven VA, 23306.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.