In the highest single day addition of COVID-19 cases since May 31, the Eastern Shore reported 49 additional COVID-19 cases in Wednesday morning, with 31 in Accomack and 18 in Northampton. The only other additional change was Accomack reported one additional death, bringing its overall total to 30 since March.

The Virginia Department of Health reports 301 people in Accomack have received the COVID-19 vaccine with 142 in Northampton.

Virginia added 3,774 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,605 probable cases.

Current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 45 to 2,663 statewide.

42 additional confirmed deaths were reported with seven additional probable deaths statewide.

.