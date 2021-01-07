MELFA,VA: Thursday morning at approximately 7:02 a.m., the Virginia State Police investigated a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

The accident occurred in the northbound lanes of Route 13 at the Melfa stop light. A 33 year old male was observed crossing the southbound lanes of Route 13 when he then attempted to cross the northbound lanes and walked into the path of a 2020 Nissan Rogue. The 33 year old Parksley resident suffered life threatening injuries and was medflighted to Salisbury, Maryland.

At this time there are no charges to be placed.

