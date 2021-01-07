A private funeral service for Mr. Elroy Mason, better known as “June” of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Friday at 11 AM at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, Md. A public viewing will be held Thursday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.
