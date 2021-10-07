A different Hampton Roads Black Caucus, called the Greater Hampton Roads Black Caucus, came out Wednesday to announce it is endorsing Democrat Terry McAulliffe for Virginia Governor.

A press release from the group said they hoped to “set the record straight and end confusion related to the “Hampton Roads Black Caucus,” who announced an endorsement of Republican Glenn Youngkin last weekend. This would clearly take Virginia’s Black communities backwards.”

“Glenn Youngkin is dangerously out of step with Virginians on COVID-19 and other policies,” said Maurice Hawkins, who is the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats Political Action Chair.

The group also outlined the importance of Democrats keeping control of Virginia’s House of Delegates.

“This isn’t about partisan-politics, it’s about principles and the needs of Black Virginians,” Hawkins added.

Wednesday’s press conference took place at the Virginia Beach Towne Center fountain in front of Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

