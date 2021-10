A fifth wheel camper was completely destroyed in Horntown Wednesday night.

The call came in at approximately 7:40 p.m. Units from New Church, Greenbackville, Atlantic, Chincoteague, Oak Hall Rescue and Worcester County responded.

The first on scene reported the camper was fully involved and there were one or more propane explosions. The camper was located at 35001 Hemlock Court in Horntown.

It was initially reported that the camper was not occupied.

