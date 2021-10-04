According to a story on WAVY.com, Saturday, Glenn Youngkin announced that his campaign was endorsed by the Hampton Roads Black Caucus.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored to have the support of the Hampton Roads Black Caucus, and look forward to working closely with them and all Black Virginians to implement my Day One Game Plan to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Glenn Youngkin. “Terry McAuliffe has hurt Black Virginians by turning his back on our schools and children, making our communities less safe, and causing the cost of living to explode.”

This is the first time the caucus has endorsed a Republican for governor since they were founded in 2012.

