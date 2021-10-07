The Cape Charles Rotary Club will host a political debate for the Town of Cape Charles Town Council candidates, Ellen O’Brien and Herb Thom. The Forum is scheduled on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. at the Cape Charles Civic Center, 500 Tazewell Avenue. The Forum will also be broadcast live via Facebook Live on the Municipal Corporation of Cape Charles page (see more below).

Seating for the event will be on a first come, first seated basis limited by fire code regulations. Questions for the candidates may be submitted by the Civic Center audience, on the Facebook Live session via comments, or emailed prior to the Forum to cape.charles.rotary@gmail.com.

To view the Forum via Facebook Live, go to Facebook.com; click on the search icon ( ) in the upper left-hand corner, type in Municipal Corporation of Cape Charles and choose the appropriate page. Once on the Town’s Facebook site, click on Watch from the menu bar. Once the Forum goes live, which will be about 5 minutes before 6 p.m., you should see the live streaming video of the event.

Inquiries regarding the Forum may be sent to cape.charles.rotary@gmail.com.

