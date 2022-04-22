During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, three speakers appeared who supported repurposing the former Accomac Elementary School for use as offices for the school system.

In the Supervisors comment portion of the meeting, Supervisor Robert Crockett said he had monitored the School Board meeting Tuesday night and the report received by the School Board was lacking in detail. Crockett said that there was just a visual inspection of the facility. Crockett said that while the ultimate decision is that of the School Board, the request to fund the project will have to be made to the Supervisors.

Crockett asked for a consensus to direct staff to contact the school system to request a more thorough inspection of the 90 year old building to better determine whether it’s better to repurpose it or to build a new building in its place.

Crockett then asked the Board for consensus to approach the School Board offering to split the cost of the inspection with the County.

