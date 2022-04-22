On Friday, April 8, 2022 and Saturday, April 9, 2022, students from T.H. Badger North competed at the Virginia SkillsUSA State Competition in Virginia Beach, VA.

Congratulations to the following students:

First place Welding- Tanner Richardson NHS

First place Quiz Bowl- William Rantz (Welding), Carlos Carey (Automotive), Tabitha Cathell (Welding), and Brooks Mariner (Welding) – AHS

First place Facilithon – Sara Schmidt, Automotive, AHS.

First place Action Skills – Kevin Coninero-Chan, Automotive, NHS

Second place Barbering – Wilder Morales, AHS

Second place Information Technology Services – Truett Flowers, CHS

4th place Esthetics – Elena Buckner, NHS

7th place Fantasy Mannequin- Rochelle Rivera-Cruz, NHS

7th place Job Demonstration – Lonie Fuller, Automotive, CHS

All first place competitors will be moving on to the national competition in Atlanta later this year.

The T.H. Badger Technical Program offers a number of Career and Technical Education classes to high school juniors and seniors, including automotive technology, carpentry, computer systems technology, cosmetology, HVAC, nursing, and welding.

Congratulations to all of the T.H. Badger Students and their instructors, Ms. DeAngelis, Mr. Borowicz, Mr. Spilker, and Mr. Matthews, for their hard work and performance this weekend.

.