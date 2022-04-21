- 2006 Ford Escape $2,500, 2002 Lincoln Town car $2,500, set of Mustang wheels/tires $200 757-678-3520
- Loveseat/couch set $600, Stilh weed eater and Stilh chain saw $300 757-777-2506
- LF someone to install leaf guard on her guttering 757-787-7542
- 50 gal. aquarium $100, Yamaha jet ski $400, camper for sale 757-710-5238
- LF kitchen table set with at least 4 chairs 757-678-3230
- LF 2007-2010 Dodge Nitro truck for parts 757-894-2269
- Yazoo 60″ commercial mower $1,000, 2007 Honda VTX motorcycle $4,200 757-894-5713
- Free bricks, salt treated railing $150 757-787-3565
- LF a black, white or zebra colored sofa 757-377-4162
