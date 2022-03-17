By Linda Cicoira

The most recent study of office space possibilities for the former Accomac school shows it would cost about $5.5 million to preserve and renovate the 19,000 square-foot 90-year-old brick structure, or nearly $4,400 less to demolish it and put up a smaller 15,800-square-foot metal/brick veneer facility that has been compared to Chincoteague’s town hall.

The study was conducted by DJG Inc., of Williamsburg, Va., on Dec. 6. According to the firm’s report, “The objective of the assessment is to visually inspect and evaluate the current conditions of the primary school and associated components with a specific focus on the possibility of renovating the school into the Accomack County School Administration Building.”

The school board owns the Courthouse Avenue structure, which was used initially as a high school and later as a primary school. For decades it has been mostly abandoned or used for storage. Panel members have not publicly disclosed how they will proceed.

The Accomack Board of Supervisors offered the soon-to-be former library, on Front Street, in Accomac, to the school division for offices. County leaders need more space that would be available in the county building behind the old courthouse if school administrators and staff moved out.

The existing school building has weight-bearing exterior walls that would allow it to be renovated to any specifications needed in the interior, officials have said.

The total cost for renovation was $5,519,321. A breakdown includes $780,000 for site work, $490,000 for structural repairs, about $1.6 million for architectural work, $150,000 for plumbing, $685,000 for mechanical, and $484,000 for electrical.

Total demolition of the historical structure and construction of a new structure were estimated to cost $5,514,957. That figure includes $785,000 for site work, more than $1.9 million for architectural work, $80,000 for a sprinkler system, $93,000 for plumbing, $508,000 for mechanical, and $387,000 for electrical.

Both plans included $200,000 for hazardous material removal.

Demolition and new construction drawings Renovation drawings

